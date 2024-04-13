Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

