GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

