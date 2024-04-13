Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of SAUHY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

