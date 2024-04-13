Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 357.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NBB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.