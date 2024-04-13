Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 357.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE NBB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.49.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
