Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Up 323.4% in March

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 323.4% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.75 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

