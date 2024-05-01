Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

