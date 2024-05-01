Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 1.93% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

YSEP opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.