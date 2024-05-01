Mather Group LLC. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.