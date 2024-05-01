Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.38% of Teradata worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

