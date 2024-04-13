Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

