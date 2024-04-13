Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

