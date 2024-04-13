BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $515.82

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.82 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.21). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.19), with a volume of 1,262,949 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,385.37 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,292.68%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,552.36). Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

