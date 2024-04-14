Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.