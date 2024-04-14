GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $270.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

