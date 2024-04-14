Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,467,000 after purchasing an additional 994,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

