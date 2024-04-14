Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $955,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

