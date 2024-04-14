ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

WMB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

