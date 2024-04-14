Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

