Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increased by Zacks Research

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.