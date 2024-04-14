Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $524.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

