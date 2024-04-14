Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SOWG opened at $22.00 on Friday. Sow Good has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

