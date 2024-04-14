SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.6%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.29. 22,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 48,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

