CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 64.6% in March

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

CNFinance Stock Up 0.5 %

CNFinance stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 436.32 and a current ratio of 532.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Stories

