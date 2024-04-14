CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 64.6% in March

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

CNFinance Stock Up 0.5 %

CNFinance stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 436.32 and a current ratio of 532.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

