Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Louise Hough Purchases 6,800 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Louise Hough acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,652 ($24,872.80).

LON HBR opened at GBX 288.58 ($3.65) on Monday. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.16). The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.26, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,380.95%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

