Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE ITGR opened at $115.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,491,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

