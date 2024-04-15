HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

