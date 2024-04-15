Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

