SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR opened at $11.54 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.