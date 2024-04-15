Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

