Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.62

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $9.39. Quest Resource shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 108,138 shares traded.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 14,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $103,530.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

