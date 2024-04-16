Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.46

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.46 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 146,335 shares.

Condor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £56.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.91.

About Condor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.