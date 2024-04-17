3,525 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Read Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.