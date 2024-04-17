Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $6,713,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,385 shares of company stock worth $25,256,617. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

