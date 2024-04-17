Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

