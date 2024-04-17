Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

