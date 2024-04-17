Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

