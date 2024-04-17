Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 29,131 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after buying an additional 955,992 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 243.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

