Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 50,891 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NIO by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NIO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

