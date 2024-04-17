Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

