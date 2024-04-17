Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

