Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

