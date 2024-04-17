Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.41.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

