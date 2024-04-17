Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

