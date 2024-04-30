Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.83 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Vistra worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

