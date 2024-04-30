PGGM Investments Takes $435,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $304.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day moving average is $270.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

