Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 250 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,450.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,483.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,444.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

