PGGM Investments Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

