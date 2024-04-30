Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 563,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

