iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

