Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,606,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

